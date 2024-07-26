Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Acquires £144,100 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Kevin O’Byrne acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £144,100 ($186,368.34).
Centrica Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of LON:CNA traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 130.95 ($1.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,593,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,426,967. Centrica plc has a 52 week low of GBX 123.35 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of £6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 138.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.12.
Centrica Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 579.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on CNA
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Centrica
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.