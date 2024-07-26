Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Acquires £144,100 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Kevin O’Byrne acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £144,100 ($186,368.34).

Centrica Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON:CNA traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 130.95 ($1.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,593,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,426,967. Centrica plc has a 52 week low of GBX 123.35 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of £6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 138.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.12.

Centrica Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 579.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNA. UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.13) to GBX 170 ($2.20) in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centrica to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 145 ($1.88) to GBX 170 ($2.20) in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.65) to GBX 190 ($2.46) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 155 ($2.00) in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.25 ($2.21).

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Featured Articles

