Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,906 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,715.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.46. 84,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,928. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

