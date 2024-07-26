CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.09

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.09 and last traded at C$7.99, with a volume of 74051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.25.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CEU

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$588.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$555.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.75%. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Insider Transactions at CES Energy Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$197,140.84. In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$197,140.84. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,405,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 106,043 shares of company stock worth $788,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.