CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Barclays

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.88.

NYSE:CF opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $193,145,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,920,000 after purchasing an additional 835,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 630,264 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after purchasing an additional 414,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335,624 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

