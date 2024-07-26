Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTLS. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,986,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,243,000 after purchasing an additional 45,137 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 930,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,819,000 after purchasing an additional 73,586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 13.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 695,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,636,000 after purchasing an additional 84,931 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,323,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.77.

Chart Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.27. 367,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,010. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.48 and a 52-week high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.69.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

