Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,698 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.80.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $52.39 on Friday, reaching $367.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,962,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.22. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.