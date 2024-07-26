Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.68.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

CHKP opened at $181.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.23 and its 200-day moving average is $160.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $125.68 and a twelve month high of $184.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.