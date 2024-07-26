Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT) Short Interest Up 68.5% in July

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,700 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the June 30th total of 334,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
NASDAQ:CTNT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,140. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.08. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $14.76.
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.
