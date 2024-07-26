Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CHP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.19.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CHP.UN

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Shares of CHP.UN opened at C$14.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.38, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.40. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$14.51.

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.