Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.05.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock traded up $8.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.28. 1,653,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,234. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $275.41. The company has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

