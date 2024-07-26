Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.05.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.11. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $198.10 and a one year high of $275.41. The company has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

