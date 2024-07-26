Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,097,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,862 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 3.72% of Church & Dwight worth $948,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after purchasing an additional 354,946 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,233,000 after purchasing an additional 277,017 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 377,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 236,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 65,161.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 216,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after buying an additional 215,684 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $101.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,090. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.28.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

