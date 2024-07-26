CIBC Increases Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$42.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.67.

BLX stock opened at C$32.87 on Monday. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$25.40 and a 12-month high of C$36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42. The company has a market cap of C$3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.16.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.05. Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of C$291.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.0561014 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.35%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

