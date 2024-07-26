Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.
Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $3.66 on Friday, hitting $123.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,021. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $128.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.
In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.
