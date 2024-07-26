Citigroup (NYSE:C) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.73 and last traded at $64.17. 1,930,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 14,869,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

The stock has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. Citigroup's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

