Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Stephens upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,515. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 377,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,207 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

