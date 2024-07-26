Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Short Interest Up 88.7% in July

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the June 30th total of 22,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZFS

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CZFS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $259.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.48. Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $71.22.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.12%.

About Citizens Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.