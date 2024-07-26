CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CK Infrastructure Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CK Infrastructure stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. 158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903. CK Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41.

Get CK Infrastructure alerts:

CK Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.1335 per share. This is a positive change from CK Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th.

About CK Infrastructure

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.