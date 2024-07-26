Clarkson (LON:CKN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4,535.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,535 ($58.65) and last traded at GBX 4,500 ($58.20), with a volume of 57964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,390 ($56.78).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($64.02) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Clarkson Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Clarkson

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,202.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,925.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,602.19 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, insider Andi Case sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($51.73), for a total transaction of £187,120 ($242,007.24). Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Articles

