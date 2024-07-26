Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Update

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 226,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 224,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,786. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 314,480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at $368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLSD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

