Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $9.75 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.