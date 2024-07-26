Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $9.75 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $13.55.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
