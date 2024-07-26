Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Up 347.1% in July

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 347.1% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Free Report) by 538.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 235,137 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of GLV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 66,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,748. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

