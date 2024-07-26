CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Issues Earnings Results

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share.

CME Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.91. The company had a trading volume of 152,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,972. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

