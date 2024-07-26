CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNX. Truist Financial increased their price target on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

CNX stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,432,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,427. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 65,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 265,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

