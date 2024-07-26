CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Raised to $31.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.57.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CNX opened at $25.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.13 million. Research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.