Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Coca-Cola updated its FY24 guidance to $2.82-2.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.830-2.850 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,301,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,860,015. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.59. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $67.10.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.
In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,588 shares of company stock valued at $568,972,027 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
