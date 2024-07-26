Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDROW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.95. 789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,453. Codere Online Luxembourg has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

