Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CDROW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.95. 789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,453. Codere Online Luxembourg has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61.
Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile
