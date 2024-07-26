Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 7th

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th.

Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Colony Bankcorp has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 1.1 %

CBAN opened at $14.16 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.97 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

