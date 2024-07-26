Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Issues Earnings Results

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.97 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CBAN traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.