Columbia Sportswear Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Columbia Sportswear has increased its dividend payment by an average of 66.5% annually over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $77.22 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $87.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.01. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Columbia Sportswear

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.