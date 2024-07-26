Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of COLM traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.38. 962,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,520. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $87.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Columbia Sportswear

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.