Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 6.0 %

FIX stock traded up $17.61 on Friday, reaching $309.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.15. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $352.45.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.