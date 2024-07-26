Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.450–0.300 EPS.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of CYH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,960. The stock has a market cap of $699.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CYH. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

