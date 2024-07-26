Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $18.73. 90,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 135,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MGDDY

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 1.0 %

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Announces Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.