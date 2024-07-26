Comparing Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Verisk Analytics and Versus Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 0 8 6 0 2.43 Versus Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus target price of $258.54, suggesting a potential downside of 7.65%. Versus Systems has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. Given Versus Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Verisk Analytics.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Versus Systems has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

90.0% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 28.45% 268.19% 20.04% Versus Systems -7,480.35% -204.20% -165.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Versus Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $2.68 billion 14.90 $614.60 million $5.36 52.23 Versus Systems $139,722.00 27.62 -$10.51 million N/A N/A

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Versus Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments. The company also provides life insurance solutions for transforming current workflows in life insurance underwriting, claim insights, policy administration, unclaimed property/equity, compliance and fraud detection, and actuarial and portfolio modeling; Marketing Solutions, such as compliant, real-time decisioning, profitability, and risk assessment for inbound consumer interactions; and international underwriting and claims solutions. In addition, it offers claims insurance solutions, which provides analytics in fraud detection, compliance reporting, subrogation liability assessment, litigation, and repair cost estimation and valuation solutions; and casualty solutions, such as compliance, casualty claims decision support, and workflow automation solutions. Further, the company supplies software to the specialty insurance market. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

