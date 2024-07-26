Conflux Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $747.74 million and $52.50 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,878.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.36 or 0.00555937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.34 or 0.00105102 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00033844 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00238745 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00045931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00065993 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,025,337,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,237,830,125 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,025,065,409.22 with 4,237,565,393.91 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15118951 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $37,211,437.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.