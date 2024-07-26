ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNOBP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. 233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $20.97.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

