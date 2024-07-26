Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,373,000 after acquiring an additional 72,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after acquiring an additional 62,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.33. The stock had a trading volume of 115,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.19. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $98.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.04.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

