Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the June 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CNRFF remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,017. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.23.
About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.
