Contrasting PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PropertyGuru Group and Beyond Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

PropertyGuru Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.53%.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru Group $111.81 million 9.40 -$11.37 million ($0.05) -129.00 Beyond Commerce $3.56 million 0.00 -$2.28 million N/A N/A

This table compares PropertyGuru Group and Beyond Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Beyond Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PropertyGuru Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PropertyGuru Group has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PropertyGuru Group and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru Group -7.37% -1.12% -0.95% Beyond Commerce -73.21% N/A -61.06%

Summary

PropertyGuru Group beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products. In addition, the company provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. PropertyGuru Group Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

