Cormark Cuts Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$17.50

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DND. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at C$13.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$881.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.18. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$7.46 and a 1-year high of C$20.54.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$107.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.60 million. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dye & Durham will post 0.1101028 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is currently -2.95%.

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

