Cosmos Price Hits $6.16 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $6.16 or 0.00009094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and approximately $100.25 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00042287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000622 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

