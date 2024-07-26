Coursera (NYSE:COUR) PT Lowered to $9.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Coursera Trading Up 39.7 %

NYSE COUR traded up $2.94 on Friday, hitting $10.35. 12,976,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,451. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. Coursera has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Coursera’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,423,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 3,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $34,077.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,033,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,203,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,423,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,192 shares of company stock worth $797,237 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 7,568.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

