CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 1,401 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,542. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $63.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

