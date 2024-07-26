CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 50 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded up $9.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $561.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,741. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $569.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $541.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.