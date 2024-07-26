CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 573 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 81.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after buying an additional 686,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $236,378,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,815,000 after acquiring an additional 257,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $334,072,000 after acquiring an additional 249,232 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $5.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.20. 2,927,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,597. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.59 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.73.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.26.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

