CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 6,628 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 142.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $236,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 52,984 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,320,186 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $168,773,000 after buying an additional 47,468 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in EOG Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 92,954 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,092 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.26. 829,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.22.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.20.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

