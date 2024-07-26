CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 6,897 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,673,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,695,000 after buying an additional 1,657,016 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,761,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,978,000 after buying an additional 1,111,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,707,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,959 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $86,525,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,342,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.04. 156,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,587. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $109.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.20.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

