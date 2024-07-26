CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 13,539 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 62,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,564. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

