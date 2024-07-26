CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 124.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $758,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.35. The stock had a trading volume of 70,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $239.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

